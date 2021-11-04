Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $77.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

