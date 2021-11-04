FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and $4.06 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00248158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00097677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

