Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Shares Down 28%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)’s share price was down 28% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FXTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foxtons Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Foxtons Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $211.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

