Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €52.00 by Nord/LB

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.88 ($57.51).

FRA FRE opened at €38.82 ($45.66) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.70 and a 200-day moving average of €43.27.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

