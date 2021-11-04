Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE FDP opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

