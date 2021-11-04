Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,390 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.11% of Freshpet worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

FRPT traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.46. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.93 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

