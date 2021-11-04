Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.34

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.34 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 31024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$806.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.