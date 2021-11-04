FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 895,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HUGE opened at $1.43 on Thursday. FSD Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

