FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of FuelCell Energy worth $30,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

