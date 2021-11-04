FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.10. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.