Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $35.57 Average PT from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $21.00. 40,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

