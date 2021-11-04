Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

