Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 347,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,161. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

