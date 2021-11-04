Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Update

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.7 days.

FRNWF remained flat at $$48.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. Future has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $49.04.

Get Future alerts:

FRNWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised Future to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.