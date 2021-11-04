FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $34,712,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 467,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 446,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.