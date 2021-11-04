FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Flowserve Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

