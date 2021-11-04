FY2021 Earnings Estimate for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Issued By Truist Securiti

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,019,551 shares of company stock valued at $427,972,954. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

