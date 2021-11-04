FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YRI. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.09.

TSE YRI opened at C$4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.57. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$7.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

