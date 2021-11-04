FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $653.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

