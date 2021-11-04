FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.23. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.