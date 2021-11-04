FY2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $10.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.