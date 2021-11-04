FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Increased by Analyst

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 312,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,042.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

