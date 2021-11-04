FY2021 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

