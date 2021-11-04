FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Issued By KeyCorp

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.25.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RRX stock opened at $163.00 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $102.92 and a 52 week high of $163.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.