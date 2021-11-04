FY2022 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

NBIX opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

