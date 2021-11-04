Gaia, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Gaia stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a P/E ratio of 109.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

