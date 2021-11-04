Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.31. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,915 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

