GAMB Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, GAMB has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $249,753.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00230989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00098747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004219 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

