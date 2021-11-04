Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)’s stock price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $128.00 and last traded at $128.00. Approximately 44 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

