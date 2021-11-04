Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.13. The stock had a trading volume of 135,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.46 and a one year high of $301.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.