Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 291,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Amgen by 11.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 94,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.15. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

