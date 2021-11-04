Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.92. 11,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,829. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

