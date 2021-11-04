Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 27,138 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.84. 1,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

