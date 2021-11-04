Garde Capital Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

TXN stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $189.90. 117,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,643. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.