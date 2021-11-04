Garde Capital Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.67. 287,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 792.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.