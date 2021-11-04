Garlicoin Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $6,944.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,154,088 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

