Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.540-$ EPS.

Gartner stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.71. The stock had a trading volume of 526,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a 52-week low of $143.72 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

