Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.540-$ EPS.
Gartner stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.71. The stock had a trading volume of 526,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a 52-week low of $143.72 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
