Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $328.40, but opened at $360.22. Gartner shares last traded at $356.18, with a volume of 6,815 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 26.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.90 and its 200-day moving average is $270.23.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

