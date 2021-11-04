GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.23 million and the lowest is $87.91 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

