GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.23 million and the lowest is $87.91 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.