GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $137,121.18 and $7.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.65 or 0.00326415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

