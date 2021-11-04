GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $20.87. 13,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,618. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

