GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of GCP stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.87. 13,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,618. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

