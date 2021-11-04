GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GABI stock opened at GBX 98.55 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £433.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.63 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.36.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

