Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up from $520.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

NYSE GNRC traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.67. 2,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,474. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.70 and a 200 day moving average of $398.09. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

