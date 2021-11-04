Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $470.11.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $453.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.70 and a 200-day moving average of $398.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Generac by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Generac by 3,393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Generac by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.