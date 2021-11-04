Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $510.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $475.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up from $520.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $453.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

