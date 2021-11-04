Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

GCO stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

