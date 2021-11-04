GenesisX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $67,807.02 and $17.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,039,282 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.