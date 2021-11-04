Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Shares Down 0.1%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.90 and last traded at $74.90. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31.

Genus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENSF)

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

