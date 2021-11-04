Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $5,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $4,209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 35.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VRTV stock opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

